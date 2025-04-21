Lakeville's Pan-O-Prog 2025 Schedule of Events

April 21, 2025

Summer is just around the corner, and that means Lakeville's beloved Pan-O-Prog festival is back for another exciting year of community celebration!

From July 5-13, 2025, our town will transform into a hub of activities, entertainment, and memories waiting to be made.

Whether you're a long-time resident or first-time visitor, this year's Pan-O-Prog promises something for everyone.

-What's New in 2025?

This year brings several exciting additions to the Pan-O-Prog lineup:

  • BOHO Marketplace - Now in a new location and bigger than ever at the Allina Health Pavilion Rink @ Hasse (July 12-13, 10AM-5PM)

  • Heavy Metal Playground - A brand new event in Downtown Lakeville (July 11, 1-5PM)

  • Pan-O-Prog Tribute Night featuring "Good to Be King" at Live at the Lake (July 9, 6-9PM at Casperson Park Stage)

  • Music in the Park moves to a new night (July 6, 6:30-8:30PM)

  • Family Tailgate at a new location: Casperson Park (July 8, 5-8PM)

  • Grand Parade with a new start time of 5:00PM (July 12)

  • Chalk Art Exhibition returns for its second year! (July 13, 10AM-5PM, Downtown Lakeville)

Family Favorite Events

See these family-friendly events happening this year:

  • Junior Royalty Pageant - July 1, 6:30PM at Lakeville Arts Center

  • Lions Fly-In Breakfast - July 6, 7-11AM at Aloft Aviation Jet Hangar

  • Puppets & Picnic - July 9, 10:30-11:30AM at Lakeville Arts Center

  • Baby Crawl Race - July 9, 10AM (9:30 Registration) at Heritage Center

  • Ice Cream Social - July 9, 1-3PM at St. John's Church Lot

  • Pet Show & Contest - July 10, 9AM at Steve Michaud Park

  • Big Wheel Race - July 10, 9:30AM at Primrose School

  • Police K-9 Show - July 10, 11AM at Steve Michaud Park

  • Pedal Tractor Pull - July 10, Noon (registration at 11:30) at Steve Michaud Park

  • Carnival - July 10-13 (times vary) at Fine Arts Building Lot

  • Ping Pong Drop & Youth Play Day - July 11, 9:30AM-Noon at Aronson Park

  • Kiddie Parade - July 12, 9:30AM in Downtown Lakeville

  • Kids Craft Fair - July 12, 10AM-Noon at Heritage Library

Pan-O-Prog Traditions

Some events have become cherished traditions that define Pan-O-Prog:

  • 4th of July Fireworks - July 4, 6PM-Dusk at Century Middle School

  • Miss Lakeville Scholarship - July 7, 7-9PM (2025 location TBA)

  • Lions Beer, Brats, & Bingo! - July 10, 4:30-11PM at Lakeville Arts Center

  • Cruise Night - July 11, 6:30PM from LSHS to downtown to Fire Station 1

  • LFD Waffle Breakfast - July 12, 7-11AM at Fire Station #1

  • Grand Parade - July 12, 5:00PM in Historic Downtown

For The Music Lovers

Lakeville will be buzzing with live music both indoors and out:

  • 4th of July Fireworks with entertainment - July 4, 6PM-Dusk at Century Middle School

  • Music in the Park - July 6, 6:30-8:30PM at Casperson Park Stage

  • Pan-O-Prog Tribute Night @ Live at the Lake featuring Good to Be King - July 9, 6-9PM at Casperson Park Stage

  • Lakeville Lions Tent - July 10-13 (times vary) at Lakeville Arts Center

  • Live Music @ Local Restaurants - July 10-13 at Babe's and B-52 Burgers + Brew

  • Free Music Stage at Market Plaza - July 10-13 (times vary) in Downtown Lakeville

For Nature & Outdoor Enthusiasts

Enjoy Lakeville's beautiful parks during Pan-O-Prog:

  • Fitness in the Park - July 7 (times vary) at Casperson Park

  • Family Tailgate - July 8, 5-8PM at Casperson Park

  • Ping Pong Drop & Youth Play Day - July 11, 9:30AM-Noon at Aronson Park

  • Fishing Tournament - July 12, 6AM-1PM at Casperson Park Boat Launch

  • Archery Regular & 3D Shoot - July 12-13, 7AM-2PM at Ritter Farm Park

For Competitive Spirits

Those who enjoy friendly competition will find plenty of opportunities:

  • Disc Golf Tournament - July 5 (times TBA) at Living Waters Church

  • Medallion Hunt - Starting July 6 (check website or social media for daily clues)

  • Speed Puzzle Contest - July 7, 5-8PM at Lakeville North High School

  • Pickleball Tournament - July 11-13 (times vary) at Grand Prairie Park

  • Softball Tournament - July 12-13 (times vary) at Aronson Park

  • Pan-O-Prog Run - July 12, 6:45AM registration at Casperson Park

  • Volleyball Tournament - July 13, 8:15AM at Casperson Park

Shopping Opportunities

Retail therapy aplenty during Pan-O-Prog:

  • Art Sale - July 11-12, 9AM-3PM at Lakeville Area Arts Center

  • Craft & Baked Goods Sale - July 11-12, 9AM-3PM at Lakeville Heritage Center

  • BOHO Marketplace - July 12-13, 10AM-5PM at Allina Health Pavilion Rink @ Hasse

  • Kids Craft Fair - July 12, 10AM-Noon at Heritage Library

  • International Bazaar - July 12-13 (times vary) at Phoenix Hall Event Center

  • Downtown Lakeville Retail Shops - Open all week (check store hours)

  • Downtown Sponsor Booths - July 11-12, 10AM-5PM at Post Office lot

Day-by-Day Schedule

July 1 - Tuesday

  • Junior Royalty Pageant

July 4 - Friday

  • FIREWORKS & FAMILY FUN

July 5 - Saturday

  • Disc Golf Tournament

July 6 - Sunday

  • LIONS FLY-IN BREAKFAST

  • Music in the Park (new night)

July 7 - Monday

  • Medallion Hunt starts

  • Miss Lakeville Program

  • Fitness in the Park

  • Speed Puzzle Contest

July 8 - Tuesday

  • Family Tailgate (new location)

  • Art on the Lawn

July 9 - Wednesday

  • Baby Crawl Race

  • Puppets & Picnic

  • Ice Cream Social

  • Euchre Tournament

  • Pan-O-Prog Tribute Night @ Live at the Lake

July 10 - Thursday

  • SHUTTLE SERVICE STARTS

  • FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN

  • Big Wheel Races

  • Pet Show

  • K-9 Demonstration

  • Pedal Tractor Pull

  • LIONS BEER, BRATS & BINGO

  • Cribbage Finals

  • Babe's Indoor Dance

  • Carnival

July 11 - Friday

  • Art Sale

  • Craft & Baked Goods Sale

  • Historical Exhibit

  • Pickleball Tournament

  • Art on the Lawn

  • Carnival

  • B-52 Live Music

  • Lions Beer Garden

  • CRUISE NIGHT (500+ cars)

  • Race Car Alley

  • Heavy Metal Playground (new)

  • Ping Pong Drop & Youth Play Day

  • Free Music Stage

  • Babe's Cruise Night Dance

  • SHUTTLE SERVICE DOWNTOWN

  • FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN

July 12 - Saturday

  • Pickleball Tournament

  • Fishing Tournament

  • Pan-O-Prog Run

  • Archery & 3-D Shoot

  • LFD WAFFLE BREAKFAST

  • Art Sale

  • Flower & Foliage Show

  • Craft & Baked Goods Sale

  • Historical Exhibit

  • Kiddie Parade

  • BOHO MARKETPLACE (new)

  • Carnival

  • Lions Craft Brew Review

  • International Bazaar

  • Kids Craft Fair

  • CLASSIC CAR SHOW

  • B-52 Parking Lot Party

  • Free Music Stage

  • GRAND PARADE (5PM START)

  • Lions Beer Garden

  • Babe's Tent Party

  • Softball Tournament

  • SHUTTLE SERVICE DOWNTOWN

  • FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN

July 13 - Sunday

  • Pickleball Tournament

  • Volleyball Tournament

  • Softball Tournament

  • Archery & 3-D Shoot

  • International Bazaar

  • BOHO MARKETPLACE (new)

  • Carnival

  • Free Music Stage

  • CHALK ART EXHIBITION (YEAR 2!)

  • FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN

Important Notes

  • This schedule is tentative, and event dates and times are subject to change.

  • For the most up-to-date information, visit PanoProg.org.

  • Shuttle service will be available downtown during peak event days.

We’ll see you at Pan-O-Prog 2025!