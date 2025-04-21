Lakeville's Pan-O-Prog 2025 Schedule of Events From July 5-13, 2025, our town will transform into a hub of activities, entertainment, and memories waiting to be made with Pan-o-Prog!

Summer is just around the corner, and that means Lakeville's beloved Pan-O-Prog festival is back for another exciting year of community celebration!

From July 5-13, 2025, our town will transform into a hub of activities, entertainment, and memories waiting to be made.

Whether you're a long-time resident or first-time visitor, this year's Pan-O-Prog promises something for everyone.

-What's New in 2025?

This year brings several exciting additions to the Pan-O-Prog lineup:

BOHO Marketplace - Now in a new location and bigger than ever at the Allina Health Pavilion Rink @ Hasse (July 12-13, 10AM-5PM)

Heavy Metal Playground - A brand new event in Downtown Lakeville (July 11, 1-5PM)

Pan-O-Prog Tribute Night featuring "Good to Be King" at Live at the Lake (July 9, 6-9PM at Casperson Park Stage)

Music in the Park moves to a new night (July 6, 6:30-8:30PM)

Family Tailgate at a new location: Casperson Park (July 8, 5-8PM)

Grand Parade with a new start time of 5:00PM (July 12)

Chalk Art Exhibition returns for its second year! (July 13, 10AM-5PM, Downtown Lakeville)

Family Favorite Events

See these family-friendly events happening this year:

Junior Royalty Pageant - July 1, 6:30PM at Lakeville Arts Center

Lions Fly-In Breakfast - July 6, 7-11AM at Aloft Aviation Jet Hangar

Puppets & Picnic - July 9, 10:30-11:30AM at Lakeville Arts Center

Baby Crawl Race - July 9, 10AM (9:30 Registration) at Heritage Center

Ice Cream Social - July 9, 1-3PM at St. John's Church Lot

Pet Show & Contest - July 10, 9AM at Steve Michaud Park

Big Wheel Race - July 10, 9:30AM at Primrose School

Police K-9 Show - July 10, 11AM at Steve Michaud Park

Pedal Tractor Pull - July 10, Noon (registration at 11:30) at Steve Michaud Park

Carnival - July 10-13 (times vary) at Fine Arts Building Lot

Ping Pong Drop & Youth Play Day - July 11, 9:30AM-Noon at Aronson Park

Kiddie Parade - July 12, 9:30AM in Downtown Lakeville

Kids Craft Fair - July 12, 10AM-Noon at Heritage Library

Pan-O-Prog Traditions

Some events have become cherished traditions that define Pan-O-Prog:

4th of July Fireworks - July 4, 6PM-Dusk at Century Middle School

Miss Lakeville Scholarship - July 7, 7-9PM (2025 location TBA)

Lions Beer, Brats, & Bingo! - July 10, 4:30-11PM at Lakeville Arts Center

Cruise Night - July 11, 6:30PM from LSHS to downtown to Fire Station 1

LFD Waffle Breakfast - July 12, 7-11AM at Fire Station #1

Grand Parade - July 12, 5:00PM in Historic Downtown

For The Music Lovers

Lakeville will be buzzing with live music both indoors and out:

4th of July Fireworks with entertainment - July 4, 6PM-Dusk at Century Middle School

Music in the Park - July 6, 6:30-8:30PM at Casperson Park Stage

Pan-O-Prog Tribute Night @ Live at the Lake featuring Good to Be King - July 9, 6-9PM at Casperson Park Stage

Lakeville Lions Tent - July 10-13 (times vary) at Lakeville Arts Center

Live Music @ Local Restaurants - July 10-13 at Babe's and B-52 Burgers + Brew

Free Music Stage at Market Plaza - July 10-13 (times vary) in Downtown Lakeville

For Nature & Outdoor Enthusiasts

Enjoy Lakeville's beautiful parks during Pan-O-Prog:

Fitness in the Park - July 7 (times vary) at Casperson Park

Family Tailgate - July 8, 5-8PM at Casperson Park

Ping Pong Drop & Youth Play Day - July 11, 9:30AM-Noon at Aronson Park

Fishing Tournament - July 12, 6AM-1PM at Casperson Park Boat Launch

Archery Regular & 3D Shoot - July 12-13, 7AM-2PM at Ritter Farm Park

For Competitive Spirits

Those who enjoy friendly competition will find plenty of opportunities:

Disc Golf Tournament - July 5 (times TBA) at Living Waters Church

Medallion Hunt - Starting July 6 (check website or social media for daily clues)

Speed Puzzle Contest - July 7, 5-8PM at Lakeville North High School

Pickleball Tournament - July 11-13 (times vary) at Grand Prairie Park

Softball Tournament - July 12-13 (times vary) at Aronson Park

Pan-O-Prog Run - July 12, 6:45AM registration at Casperson Park

Volleyball Tournament - July 13, 8:15AM at Casperson Park

Shopping Opportunities

Retail therapy aplenty during Pan-O-Prog:

Art Sale - July 11-12, 9AM-3PM at Lakeville Area Arts Center

Craft & Baked Goods Sale - July 11-12, 9AM-3PM at Lakeville Heritage Center

BOHO Marketplace - July 12-13, 10AM-5PM at Allina Health Pavilion Rink @ Hasse

Kids Craft Fair - July 12, 10AM-Noon at Heritage Library

International Bazaar - July 12-13 (times vary) at Phoenix Hall Event Center

Downtown Lakeville Retail Shops - Open all week (check store hours)

Downtown Sponsor Booths - July 11-12, 10AM-5PM at Post Office lot

Day-by-Day Schedule

July 1 - Tuesday

Junior Royalty Pageant

July 4 - Friday

FIREWORKS & FAMILY FUN

July 5 - Saturday

Disc Golf Tournament

July 6 - Sunday

LIONS FLY-IN BREAKFAST

Music in the Park (new night)

July 7 - Monday

Medallion Hunt starts

Miss Lakeville Program

Fitness in the Park

Speed Puzzle Contest

July 8 - Tuesday

Family Tailgate (new location)

Art on the Lawn

July 9 - Wednesday

Baby Crawl Race

Puppets & Picnic

Ice Cream Social

Euchre Tournament

Pan-O-Prog Tribute Night @ Live at the Lake

July 10 - Thursday

SHUTTLE SERVICE STARTS

FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN

Big Wheel Races

Pet Show

K-9 Demonstration

Pedal Tractor Pull

LIONS BEER, BRATS & BINGO

Cribbage Finals

Babe's Indoor Dance

Carnival

July 11 - Friday

Art Sale

Craft & Baked Goods Sale

Historical Exhibit

Pickleball Tournament

Art on the Lawn

Carnival

B-52 Live Music

Lions Beer Garden

CRUISE NIGHT (500+ cars)

Race Car Alley

Heavy Metal Playground (new)

Ping Pong Drop & Youth Play Day

Free Music Stage

Babe's Cruise Night Dance

SHUTTLE SERVICE DOWNTOWN

FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN

July 12 - Saturday

Pickleball Tournament

Fishing Tournament

Pan-O-Prog Run

Archery & 3-D Shoot

LFD WAFFLE BREAKFAST

Art Sale

Flower & Foliage Show

Craft & Baked Goods Sale

Historical Exhibit

Kiddie Parade

BOHO MARKETPLACE (new)

Carnival

Lions Craft Brew Review

International Bazaar

Kids Craft Fair

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

B-52 Parking Lot Party

Free Music Stage

GRAND PARADE (5PM START)

Lions Beer Garden

Babe's Tent Party

Softball Tournament

SHUTTLE SERVICE DOWNTOWN

FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN

July 13 - Sunday

Pickleball Tournament

Volleyball Tournament

Softball Tournament

Archery & 3-D Shoot

International Bazaar

BOHO MARKETPLACE (new)

Carnival

Free Music Stage

CHALK ART EXHIBITION (YEAR 2!)

FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN

Important Notes

This schedule is tentative, and event dates and times are subject to change.

For the most up-to-date information, visit PanoProg.org.

Shuttle service will be available downtown during peak event days.