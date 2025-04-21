- Lakeville Loop
Lakeville's Pan-O-Prog 2025 Schedule of Events
From July 5-13, 2025, our town will transform into a hub of activities, entertainment, and memories waiting to be made with Pan-o-Prog!
Summer is just around the corner, and that means Lakeville's beloved Pan-O-Prog festival is back for another exciting year of community celebration!
From July 5-13, 2025, our town will transform into a hub of activities, entertainment, and memories waiting to be made.
Whether you're a long-time resident or first-time visitor, this year's Pan-O-Prog promises something for everyone.
-What's New in 2025?
This year brings several exciting additions to the Pan-O-Prog lineup:
BOHO Marketplace - Now in a new location and bigger than ever at the Allina Health Pavilion Rink @ Hasse (July 12-13, 10AM-5PM)
Heavy Metal Playground - A brand new event in Downtown Lakeville (July 11, 1-5PM)
Pan-O-Prog Tribute Night featuring "Good to Be King" at Live at the Lake (July 9, 6-9PM at Casperson Park Stage)
Music in the Park moves to a new night (July 6, 6:30-8:30PM)
Family Tailgate at a new location: Casperson Park (July 8, 5-8PM)
Grand Parade with a new start time of 5:00PM (July 12)
Chalk Art Exhibition returns for its second year! (July 13, 10AM-5PM, Downtown Lakeville)
Family Favorite Events
See these family-friendly events happening this year:
Junior Royalty Pageant - July 1, 6:30PM at Lakeville Arts Center
Lions Fly-In Breakfast - July 6, 7-11AM at Aloft Aviation Jet Hangar
Puppets & Picnic - July 9, 10:30-11:30AM at Lakeville Arts Center
Baby Crawl Race - July 9, 10AM (9:30 Registration) at Heritage Center
Ice Cream Social - July 9, 1-3PM at St. John's Church Lot
Pet Show & Contest - July 10, 9AM at Steve Michaud Park
Big Wheel Race - July 10, 9:30AM at Primrose School
Police K-9 Show - July 10, 11AM at Steve Michaud Park
Pedal Tractor Pull - July 10, Noon (registration at 11:30) at Steve Michaud Park
Carnival - July 10-13 (times vary) at Fine Arts Building Lot
Ping Pong Drop & Youth Play Day - July 11, 9:30AM-Noon at Aronson Park
Kiddie Parade - July 12, 9:30AM in Downtown Lakeville
Kids Craft Fair - July 12, 10AM-Noon at Heritage Library
Pan-O-Prog Traditions
Some events have become cherished traditions that define Pan-O-Prog:
4th of July Fireworks - July 4, 6PM-Dusk at Century Middle School
Miss Lakeville Scholarship - July 7, 7-9PM (2025 location TBA)
Lions Beer, Brats, & Bingo! - July 10, 4:30-11PM at Lakeville Arts Center
Cruise Night - July 11, 6:30PM from LSHS to downtown to Fire Station 1
LFD Waffle Breakfast - July 12, 7-11AM at Fire Station #1
Grand Parade - July 12, 5:00PM in Historic Downtown
For The Music Lovers
Lakeville will be buzzing with live music both indoors and out:
4th of July Fireworks with entertainment - July 4, 6PM-Dusk at Century Middle School
Music in the Park - July 6, 6:30-8:30PM at Casperson Park Stage
Pan-O-Prog Tribute Night @ Live at the Lake featuring Good to Be King - July 9, 6-9PM at Casperson Park Stage
Lakeville Lions Tent - July 10-13 (times vary) at Lakeville Arts Center
Live Music @ Local Restaurants - July 10-13 at Babe's and B-52 Burgers + Brew
Free Music Stage at Market Plaza - July 10-13 (times vary) in Downtown Lakeville
For Nature & Outdoor Enthusiasts
Enjoy Lakeville's beautiful parks during Pan-O-Prog:
Fitness in the Park - July 7 (times vary) at Casperson Park
Family Tailgate - July 8, 5-8PM at Casperson Park
Ping Pong Drop & Youth Play Day - July 11, 9:30AM-Noon at Aronson Park
Fishing Tournament - July 12, 6AM-1PM at Casperson Park Boat Launch
Archery Regular & 3D Shoot - July 12-13, 7AM-2PM at Ritter Farm Park
For Competitive Spirits
Those who enjoy friendly competition will find plenty of opportunities:
Disc Golf Tournament - July 5 (times TBA) at Living Waters Church
Medallion Hunt - Starting July 6 (check website or social media for daily clues)
Speed Puzzle Contest - July 7, 5-8PM at Lakeville North High School
Pickleball Tournament - July 11-13 (times vary) at Grand Prairie Park
Softball Tournament - July 12-13 (times vary) at Aronson Park
Pan-O-Prog Run - July 12, 6:45AM registration at Casperson Park
Volleyball Tournament - July 13, 8:15AM at Casperson Park
Shopping Opportunities
Retail therapy aplenty during Pan-O-Prog:
Art Sale - July 11-12, 9AM-3PM at Lakeville Area Arts Center
Craft & Baked Goods Sale - July 11-12, 9AM-3PM at Lakeville Heritage Center
BOHO Marketplace - July 12-13, 10AM-5PM at Allina Health Pavilion Rink @ Hasse
Kids Craft Fair - July 12, 10AM-Noon at Heritage Library
International Bazaar - July 12-13 (times vary) at Phoenix Hall Event Center
Downtown Lakeville Retail Shops - Open all week (check store hours)
Downtown Sponsor Booths - July 11-12, 10AM-5PM at Post Office lot
Day-by-Day Schedule
July 1 - Tuesday
Junior Royalty Pageant
July 4 - Friday
FIREWORKS & FAMILY FUN
July 5 - Saturday
Disc Golf Tournament
July 6 - Sunday
LIONS FLY-IN BREAKFAST
Music in the Park (new night)
July 7 - Monday
Medallion Hunt starts
Miss Lakeville Program
Fitness in the Park
Speed Puzzle Contest
July 8 - Tuesday
Family Tailgate (new location)
Art on the Lawn
July 9 - Wednesday
Baby Crawl Race
Puppets & Picnic
Ice Cream Social
Euchre Tournament
Pan-O-Prog Tribute Night @ Live at the Lake
July 10 - Thursday
SHUTTLE SERVICE STARTS
FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN
Big Wheel Races
Pet Show
K-9 Demonstration
Pedal Tractor Pull
LIONS BEER, BRATS & BINGO
Cribbage Finals
Babe's Indoor Dance
Carnival
July 11 - Friday
Art Sale
Craft & Baked Goods Sale
Historical Exhibit
Pickleball Tournament
Art on the Lawn
Carnival
B-52 Live Music
Lions Beer Garden
CRUISE NIGHT (500+ cars)
Race Car Alley
Heavy Metal Playground (new)
Ping Pong Drop & Youth Play Day
Free Music Stage
Babe's Cruise Night Dance
SHUTTLE SERVICE DOWNTOWN
FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN
July 12 - Saturday
Pickleball Tournament
Fishing Tournament
Pan-O-Prog Run
Archery & 3-D Shoot
LFD WAFFLE BREAKFAST
Art Sale
Flower & Foliage Show
Craft & Baked Goods Sale
Historical Exhibit
Kiddie Parade
BOHO MARKETPLACE (new)
Carnival
Lions Craft Brew Review
International Bazaar
Kids Craft Fair
CLASSIC CAR SHOW
B-52 Parking Lot Party
Free Music Stage
GRAND PARADE (5PM START)
Lions Beer Garden
Babe's Tent Party
Softball Tournament
SHUTTLE SERVICE DOWNTOWN
FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN
July 13 - Sunday
Pickleball Tournament
Volleyball Tournament
Softball Tournament
Archery & 3-D Shoot
International Bazaar
BOHO MARKETPLACE (new)
Carnival
Free Music Stage
CHALK ART EXHIBITION (YEAR 2!)
FOOD BOOTHS DOWNTOWN
Important Notes
This schedule is tentative, and event dates and times are subject to change.
For the most up-to-date information, visit PanoProg.org.
Shuttle service will be available downtown during peak event days.
We’ll see you at Pan-O-Prog 2025!